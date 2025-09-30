IMPD: Shooting on Indy’s West Side Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick

INDIANAPOLIS–One man was killed and another was injured because of a shooting that happened on the west side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

IMPD Southwest District Officers were called just after 1:30 pm to the 1300 block of Concord Street. That’s near West 16th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

“When they arrived, they located a person shot behind the residence. Unfortunately, that person was pronounced deceased on scene,” said IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson.

Thompson says a short-time later, a man walked into Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound in stable condition. He believes that man was involved in the incident on Concord Street.

“We see where we have firearms again putting innocent lives in a very tight knit community in danger. It puts everyone at risk. This is just not tolerable and we have to do better,” said Thompson.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

