Indiana State Police Issue Halloween Safety Tips
STATEWIDE–State Police want all Hoosiers to have a safe and Happy Halloween, but they also want you to follow some tips so you don’t put your life or the lives of others in danger.
Tips for Trick-or-Treaters:
-Children should always be accompanied by adults.
-Older children should trick-or-treat in groups. Have a cellphone too.
-Never enter a residence to retrieve candy.
-Wear reflective tape on your costume or carry a flashlight/glow stick. You want to be visible!
-Stay on the sidewalks and use extreme caution when crossing the street.
-Don’t eat candy until parents or an adult can inspect it.
-Only visit homes where the porch light is lit.
Tips for homeowners Greeting Trick-or-Treaters:
-Ensure your porch is well lit and the sidewalk is free from tripping hazards.
-If you have pets, please ensure they are secure.
-Don’t invite children into your home.
-Use flameless candles for your pumpkins.
Tips for drivers traveling on Halloween:
-Slow down, especially in subdivisions and urban areas.
-Use your bright lights when possible.
-Don’t drive distracted!
-Expect children crossing roadways.
Indiana State Police Issue Halloween Safety Tips was originally published on wibc.com
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS