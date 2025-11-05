Listen Live
Wellness

How to Protect Your Mental Health This Winter

Seasonal Affective Disorder: How To Protect Your Mental Health This Winter

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
stethoscope with the word seasonal affective disorder. Light therapy and vitamin D are treatments for winter-pattern SAD
Source: Fauzi Muda / Getty

As the days grow shorter and the temperatures drop, many people experience a noticeable shift in mood and energy. For some, this seasonal slump goes beyond “winter blues” — it’s known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression that typically begins in late fall and lasts through winter.

Understanding SAD

SAD is linked to reduced sunlight exposure, which can disrupt the body’s internal clock and lower levels of serotonin — the “feel-good” chemical in the brain. Common symptoms include fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, changes in appetite (often craving carbs), and a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed. While anyone can experience SAD, it’s more common among women, young adults, and those living in areas with long, dark winters.

Ways to Protect Your Mental Health

1. Prioritize Light Exposure:
Spend time outside during daylight hours, even if it’s cloudy. Consider using a light therapy box that mimics natural sunlight to help regulate your circadian rhythm and improve mood.

2. Stay Active:
Exercise releases endorphins and helps combat fatigue. Try activities you enjoy indoors — yoga, dancing, or even short home workouts can make a difference.

3. Maintain a Routine:
Keeping a consistent sleep and wake schedule helps stabilize your body’s internal clock. Structured daily routines also reduce stress and create a sense of balance.

4. Connect with Others:
Isolation can worsen symptoms, so stay connected with friends and family. Join social or hobby groups, or schedule regular check-ins with loved ones.

5. Seek Professional Support:
If feelings of sadness persist or intensify, reach out to a mental health professional. Therapy, medication, or lifestyle adjustments can help manage symptoms effectively.

Winter can be challenging, but with the right tools and support, you can protect your mental health and find moments of light in the darker months ahead.

Seasonal Affective Disorder: How To Protect Your Mental Health This Winter was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Local

Indiana Submits Waiver to Prioritize Student Learning

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close