Listen Live
Local

NWS: Indiana Swaps Fall Warmth for Winter Cold and Flurries

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
NWS: Temps Lower
Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Enjoy those 60-degree highs Indiana has been having because they are leaving town.

Warm weather is sticking around just through Friday. Greg Melo with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says the real cold front hits this weekend: “Really the big change will be as we move into Sunday, we’ll really start to get much colder. Highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s on Sunday.”

When Sunday night rolls around, low temperatures drop well into the 20s across most of Indiana, so it’s time to grab that heavy coat because Melo says it’s going to feel way more like winter than fall.

It looks like the first flakes of the season might finally be headed their way in Indiana. Rain may be touching down in the state on Friday, but the weekend is where things get interesting. Melo says the best chance for precipitation comes late Saturday into early Sunday, and while it’ll mostly be rain, “…there is a chance that we could see the first snowflakes of the season across portions of Central IN on Sunday as some flurries may mix in.”

Melo says to keep an eye out for those winter flurries on Sunday.

NWS: Indiana Swaps Fall Warmth for Winter Cold and Flurries was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Local

Indiana Submits Waiver to Prioritize Student Learning

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close