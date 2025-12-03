Don’t Get Caught Slipping: Your 2025 Holiday Shipping Guide Is Here

Source: zlyka2008 / Getty

The holiday season is creeping up, and that means it’s time to get those gifts ready for your loved ones. To make sure your packages land on the doorstep in time for the celebration, you’ll need to pay close attention to the 2025 shipping deadlines. Planning ahead is key, so don’t get left out in the cold.

Here’s the rundown on the last days to ship with the major carriers.

U.S. Postal Service (USPS)

For our friends and family in the U.S., the deadlines are tight.

USPS Ground Advantage: Send by Wednesday, December 17.

Send by Wednesday, December 17. First-Class Mail: Mail by Wednesday, December 17.

Mail by Wednesday, December 17. Priority Mail: Ship no later than Thursday, December 18.

Ship no later than Thursday, December 18. Priority Mail Express: Your last chance is Saturday, December 20.

FedEx

FedEx offers a range of options to get your gifts delivered.

FedEx Ground/Home Delivery: Ship by Wednesday, December 17.

Ship by Wednesday, December 17. FedEx Express Saver: Send by Friday, December 19.

Send by Friday, December 19. FedEx 2Day: Make sure it’s sent by Monday, December 22.

Make sure it’s sent by Monday, December 22. FedEx Overnight: The final day is Tuesday, December 23.

UPS

UPS has you covered, but you need to move fast.

UPS Ground: Check ups.com/ctc for details.

Check ups.com/ctc for details. UPS 3-Day Select: Ship by Friday, December 19.

Ship by Friday, December 19. UPS 2nd Day Air: Send by Monday, December 22.

Send by Monday, December 22. UPS Next Day Air: Your deadline is Tuesday, December 23.

These dates can change, so always double-check with the carriers. To avoid any issues, try to ship your items as early as possible.

