How AI Can Help You Prepare for Jobs in 2026 | Money Monday

Notebook LM makes learning focused & less overwhelming by using personalized content.

ChatGPT can coach job seekers on interviews & framing employment gaps.

AI can assist pastors in tracking sermon themes & creating devotionals.

On a recent episode of Get Up Mornings, Erica Campbell welcomed back AI educator Kim Fox Dunigan for another practical and eye-opening conversation about how artificial intelligence can actually help everyday people level up their lives in the new year. From learning new skills to landing better jobs, the segment focused on making AI feel less intimidating and more useful.

Kim kicked things off by introducing a newer tool she’s been using called Notebook LM, a Google-powered platform designed to help people learn more efficiently. Unlike ChatGPT or Google Gemini, Notebook LM only uses information you personally upload. That means users can add video links, transcripts, articles, or websites on a topic and then interact with that content directly. According to Kim, this makes learning more focused and less overwhelming, especially for people who want to master a new subject without being flooded with random information.

What really caught everyone’s attention was the tool’s ability to turn uploaded content into a podcast-style summary. Erica and the team were clearly impressed, reacting in real time as Kim explained how Notebook LM can break down complex material into easy, digestible formats.

The conversation then shifted to career growth, a major concern for many listeners heading into 2026. Erica asked how AI tools like ChatGPT can help people prepare for job interviews and feel more confident during the hiring process. Kim explained that ChatGPT can act as a personal interview coach. Job seekers can upload the job description, ask for sample interview questions, and even practice answers out loud.

One of the most helpful features, Kim noted, is how AI can assist people who have gaps in their employment history. Instead of stressing over how to explain time off, users can ask ChatGPT to help them frame those gaps in a confident and professional way, highlighting transferable skills and personal growth.

Mr. Griff chimed in with his own experience, sharing how he’s used ChatGPT to learn more about health foods and their benefits. Kim encouraged him to take it a step further by using Notebook LM to organize health-related content in one place, allowing the tool to create summaries or even videos based on the information.

Erica added that she’s been using AI in her ministry, uploading past sermons and asking ChatGPT to create daily devotionals or condensed messages. She joked that you can even ask it to match a specific preaching style, which led to laughter and amazement from everyone in the studio.

Kim offered a powerful tip for pastors and speakers, suggesting they use Notebook LM to analyze years of sermon notes. By doing so, leaders can track themes they’ve already covered, like forgiveness, and avoid repeating themselves while staying consistent in their message.

Before wrapping up, Erica reminded listeners that Kim is both a financial and AI expert and encouraged them to visit her website, purposdrivenenterprises.com, for more resources. Kim shared that people can find her online by searching “AI educator,” while jokingly asking for grace when it comes to keeping up with social media.

The segment ended on a high note, reinforcing that AI doesn’t have to replace human creativity or faith. Instead, when used wisely, it can support learning, confidence, and growth in ways that feel empowering rather than overwhelming.

