Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Gospel singer and pastor Donnie McClurkin has been named in a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse spanning several years.

The lawsuit, filed Friday (Jan. 2), was brought by a man named Giuseppe Corletto, who claims McClurkin sexually assaulted and raped him multiple times between 2007 and 2015. Corletto alleges the abuse caused long-term emotional, psychological, and physical harm and is seeking unspecified financial damages.

According to the complaint, Corletto joined McClurkin’s Perfecting Faith Church in Long Island, New York, in 2003 at age 21. He says he sought spiritual guidance while struggling with his sexuality, particularly after McClurkin had previously written about being “delivered from homosexuality.” The lawsuit claims McClurkin began mentoring Corletto and later hired him as a personal assistant.

Court documents allege that as the two traveled together for church and business matters, McClurkin began sexually assaulting Corletto. The first alleged incident reportedly occurred in a California hotel room in 2007. The lawsuit claims the alleged abuse continued over the years in multiple locations, including New Jersey, New York, Florida, Massachusetts, and Niagara Falls.

The complaint also includes an image of what appears to be a 2013 email allegedly written by McClurkin, in which he appears to apologize for inappropriate behavior. Billboard reports it has not independently verified the authenticity of the email.

McClurkin’s attorney has denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false” and stating that McClurkin never engaged in sexual abuse or coercion.

The case is a civil matter. No criminal charges have been announced, and the allegations have not been proven in court. The lawsuit remains ongoing.

Gospel Star Donnie McClurkin Sued Over Sexual Abuse Allegations was originally published on praisephilly.com