Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 22, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In this edition of “What We Need to Know,” we are looking at stories that celebrate our history, protect our finances, and reconnect our spirits. From politics, cultural controversies, and the financial shifts ahead, ensuring we don’t go a day without being informed and aware. Let’s dive into the key updates you need to know.

✕

Michelle Obama on Female Leadership

Mrs. Obama recently made headlines after clarifying that her previous remarks about the country not being “ready” for a woman president were made in humor. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she emphasized that while progress takes time, the United States is indeed moving toward electing a female commander-in-chief. However, she urged for honest, difficult conversations about why resistance to female leadership persists among some voters. Pointing to the electoral losses of highly qualified candidates like Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, Mrs. Obama reminded us that the path forward requires confronting these biases head-on.