Indiana Governor Mike Braun Praises Work of First Responders During Winter Storm

Source: WISH-TV

STATEWIDE–Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced on Wednesday that the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) returned to normal daily operations at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27, after being activated to Level III (Emergency Conditions) since Saturday, Jan. 24, to coordinate the state’s response to the extreme winter storm.

“Indiana took a proactive approach to respond to this extreme winter weather, and our state agencies worked hand in hand to keep Hoosiers safe over the past few days. I want to thank our first responders, emergency responders, snowplow operators, Indiana National Guardsmen and volunteers who selflessly dedicated these last 72 hours to the public safety of our state,” said Braun in a Wednesday news release.

Braun says State Police received nearly 4,000 calls for service, including over 800 crashes and 500 slide-offs.

Around 300 National Guard members were activated to help local law enforcement agencies, and over 800 snow plows were deployed by INDOT in a full call-out to address the storm’s impact.

