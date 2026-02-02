Cam Newton to Host 27th Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

LOS ANGELES — February 1, 2026 — The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration returns for its 27th year with a reimagined, broadcast-first approach, offering audiences a more immersive way to enjoy one of Super Bowl week’s most enduring traditions when it premieres on BET on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT. Filmed in curated segments across Los Angeles and San Francisco during Super Bowl week festivities, the one-hour primetime special is hosted by NFL MVP, broadcaster, entrepreneur, and cultural tastemaker Cam Newton. Anchored by this year’s theme, “Go Higher,” the Celebration invites viewers to reflect on faith, purpose, and progress beyond the game. As the only NFL-sanctioned inspirational event during the biggest weekend in sports, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration continues its legacy of uniting faith, football, music, and culture, while introducing a new format designed to bring viewers closer to the heart of the experience.



The broadcast features performances by GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Pastor Mike Jr., five-time GRAMMY® winner Lalah Hathaway, Bay Area hip-hop standout LaRussell, chart-topping Christian hip-hop artist Miles Minnick, American Idol winner Jamal Roberts, the powerful NFL Players Choir, and the electrifying South Carolina State University Marching 101.



“This year’s refreshed format allows us to slow down and be more intentional,” said Melanie Few, Founder and Executive Producer of the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration. “By creating space for deeper storytelling, intimate performances, and meaningful moments of reflection, we’re able to honor powerful voices, impactful leaders on and off the field, and the spirit of community that has defined the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration for more than 25 years.”



“The new format gives us room to be more expressive and cinematic,” adds GRAMMY®-winning artist Adam Blackstone, who serves as Music Director and Producer. “It allows the music, the stories, and the emotion to breathe, creating a powerful experience that celebrates community, purpose, and excellence in a way that feels both intimate and expansive.”



In addition to musical performances, the program honors individuals whose leadership and influence embody the mission and spirit of the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration:



Lifetime of Inspiration Honoree: Randy Moss

One of the most electrifying wide receivers in NFL history, Randy Moss is recognized for his enduring impact on the game, his resilience, and his influence on generations of athletes.



Faith in Action Honoree: Jameis Winston (New York Giants)

Recognized for his outspoken faith, leadership, and commitment to service, Winston exemplifies how purpose and belief can drive impact both on and off the field.



HBCU Player Spotlight: Javon Hargrave (Minnesota Vikings)

A proud alumnus of South Carolina State University, Hargrave’s journey from HBCU roots to NFL excellence reflects perseverance, discipline, and pride in legacy.



Community Impact Spotlight: Presented by Disneyland® Resort, this segment celebrates the power of family, service, and joy through a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Almond family of the Bay Area is surprised with an unforgettable trip to Disneyland® Resort, highlighting the company’s commitment to creating meaningful moments and uplifting families through shared experiences. The reveal also includes a special appearance by NFL veteran Keenan Allen, adding a heartfelt and memorable moment to the family’s celebration.



Founded in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration has remained a cornerstone of Super Bowl week for more than a quarter of a century, bridging faith, football, and culture through music, testimony, and tribute.

Cam Newton to Host 27th Super Bowl Soulful Celebration was originally published on praiserichmond.com