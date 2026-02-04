Listen Live
Driver Turns Himself in After Indy Crash

Detectives quickly gathered evidence and spoke with witnesses to piece together what happened.

Published on February 4, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS –A man on Indy’s east side has been arrested after hitting and killing a person near 34th and Shadeland and driving off.

Investigators say Jevontae Wilkins was behind the wheel Monday night when the person was struck. The driver had already left when first responders arrived, and the person who was hit died at the scene.

Detectives quickly gathered evidence and spoke with witnesses to piece together what happened. The next day, family and friends convinced Wilkins to turn himself in. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Prosecutors will decide whether to file formal charges.

