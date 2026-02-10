Listen Live
FBI Releases New Video in Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mother

On Tuesday, the FBI has released a set of surveillance video that could be the first breakthrough in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Published on February 10, 2026

Surveillance Video: Masked Person
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the FBI has released a set of surveillance images that could be the first breakthrough in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

The photos, shared by FBI Director Kash Patel on social media, reveal a masked, armed person at Nancy’s front door in Tucson, Arizona, on the morning she went missing.

The person, wearing a full face mask and dark gloves, appears to be tampering with the home’s security cameras. In one image, a gun is seen in the person’s waistband.

Authorities say these images were recovered using advanced digital forensics to pull “residual data” from backend systems after the physical recording devices at the home were removed or corrupted. This discovery is a significant shift in the ten-day investigation, as police had previously said they had no suspects or vehicles connected to the case.

Nancy was last seen on January 31 after returning home from a family dinner. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to show up for church. Since then, her family has faced an agonizing wait, compounded by multiple ransom demands and deadlines that have passed without a resolution. Investigators have already confirmed that blood found on the home’s front porch matches Nancy’s DNA, reinforcing the belief that she was taken against her will.

The photos were released just hours after Savannah posted a video on Instagram on Monday, saying her family still believes their mother is alive. The FBI continues to offer a $50,000 reward for information that leads to her return.

