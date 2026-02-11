Listen Live
Billboard Gospel Airplay Charts  (Week of February 7th)

Pastor Donnie McClurkin's Final Single of His Storied Career In Music Hits #1

Published on February 11, 2026

  1. Better Afterwhile – Donnie McClurkin
  2. When I Think – Ricky Dillard
  3. Promises – Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers
  4. Never Shall Forget – Jermaine Dolly
  5. Still – Jonathan McReynolds f/Jamal Roberts
  6. Do It Again – James Grear & Company f/Darrell Walls
  7. On The Way – Adia
  8. Praise In The Choir Stand – Brent Jones
  9. Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
  10. Church – Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/John Legend
  11. Mercy Endureth – EJ Fields
  12. Nobody But Jesus – Josh Copeland
  13. Turn It Around – Pastor Mike Jr.
  14. Blessings – Tanya Nolan
  15. In The Room James Fortune
  16. I Can Count On You – The Group Fire 
  17. Song of My Life – Casey J
  18. Lord I Love You – Nia Allen
  19. Jesus I Do Mariah Carey f/The Clark Sisters
  20. God Did It – Kenny Lewis & One Voice

