Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Local

Indiana Offers Free Soil Testing for Farmers

Registration begins February 16th and remains open through April 8th, unless funding runs out earlier.

Published on February 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Soil Testing
Source: Indiana State Department of Agriculture / Indiana State Department of Agriculture (

STATEWIDE –A free state program is giving Hoosier farmers more information about what their soil needs — and what it doesn’t.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is again offering no-cost soil sampling for farmers within the Mississippi River Basin.

The goal is to help producers make informed fertilizer decisions, improve yields, and reduce runoff that can impact water quality.

The program is open to row crops, pastures, hay fields, and specialty crops. Priority will go to smaller acreages and fields that have not been sampled recently.

Registration begins February 16th and remains open through April 8th, unless funding runs out earlier.

Indiana Offers Free Soil Testing for Farmers was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
BHM 2026
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Closeup of a well used Bible
21 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

20 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

7 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Historic Grammy Wins That Changed Black Women’s Music History

Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Escape UCLA With Double Overtime Win 98-97

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

What Does Your House Flow Like | Faith Walking

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close