Ashes To Victory: 40 Day Spiritual Journey

Today is the officially launch something sacred. Ashes to Victory: 40 Days to Easter.

This is more than a campaign, more than a moment. This is a spiritual journey and it was created with you in mind to reach victory in every area of your life. Sometimes the journey to victory can be lonely, but Praise Indy’s Ashes To Victory is right here with you along the way to encourage you and give you the support you need to walk towards victory.

Maybe this year has already felt heavy. Maybe you’re carrying questions, stress, disappointment, grief, or simply a desire to feel closer to God again. Maybe you’re strong in your faith but craving deeper discipline. Or maybe you’ve drifted and don’t quite know how to reconnect. Wherever you are, this journey meets you there.

Staring today, Ash Wednesday, through Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, Praise Indy invites you to walk through 40 intentional days of reflection, renewal, and spiritual strength. Lent is a time to pause, refocus, and return to what matters most.

What These 40 Days Will Look Like

Each week carries a focused theme designed to guide your growth step by step:

Week 1: Surrender

Letting go of what you cannot control.

Week 2: Trust

Believing God is working even when you can’t see it.

Week 3: Healing

Allowing God to restore what’s been wounded.

Week 4: Discipline

Building spiritual habits that last beyond Easter.

Week 5: Sacrifice

Releasing comfort to grow in purpose.

Holy Week: Victory

Celebrating resurrection power in your real life.

Every single week includes:

• A guiding Bible verse

• A devotional message to read and reflect on

• Practical “how-to” application for everyday life

• Journal prompts to help you process and grow

• A featured song connected to the theme

• Prayer Wall submissions highlighted on-air

We’re not just inspiring you we’re equipping you.

Ash Wednesday Devotional: The First Step

Before victory comes surrender. Psalm 51:10 “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me.”

Ash Wednesday reminds us that transformation begins with humility. It is the moment we admit we need God not just in crisis, but daily. Ask yourself today: What am I holding onto that God is asking me to release? What habit, fear, resentment, or burden needs to be surrendered? Write it down. Pray over it. Place it in God’s hands. Because ashes are not the end of your story, they are the beginning of something new.

This is your reset, your renewal, your intentional walk toward victory. No matter what this past season has looked like, victory is still ahead. Stay with Praise Indy every day during these 40 days. Let’s walk together from ashes to victory.