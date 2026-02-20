Listen Live
Jennifer Hudson To Produce "Dreamgirls" Broadway Revival

Jennifer Hudson Brings "Dreamgirls" Back to Broadway as Producer

Published on February 19, 2026

8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

The iconic musical “Dreamgirls” is making its grand return to Broadway, and it has a powerhouse producer helping to guide its revival: EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. The star, who won an Academy Award for her unforgettable portrayal of Effie White in the 2006 film adaptation, is coming full circle by joining the production team for the show’s first revival since its 1981 debut.

Hudson announced the news on her talk show last week, sharing her personal connection and enthusiasm for the project. “This fall, Dreamgirls is coming back to Broadway for the very first time since its open 45 years ago in 1981,” she shared. “Now, it’s being reimagined for a whole new generation, which I am so excited about.”

She continued, expressing her joy in her new role. “I finally get to tell you that I am a producer on the team for the revival of this iconic musical! There’s going to be so much more to share in time, but I’ve been having so much fun working with this amazing team, and I cannot wait to share the incredible production this fall.”

As reported by VIBE, this reimagined version will be directed and choreographed by the acclaimed Camille A. Brown, a five-time Tony nominee known for her dynamic work on shows like Hell’s Kitchen. The original production was a cultural phenomenon, launching careers and winning multiple Tony and Grammy Awards. With Hudson’s experience and Brown’s creative vision, this revival is poised to introduce the beloved story to a new audience while honoring its powerful legacy.

The good news keeps coming for Hudson. The Hollywood Reporter reports that her daytime talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” has been renewed for its fifth season, securing its spot for the 2026-2027 television schedule. The show has seen a 10 percent ratings increase among women aged 25-54. In a statement, Hudson expressed her gratitude. “It is such a joy to connect with people in meaningful ways every day across this country and to share stories of heart and inspiration… None of this would be possible without our incredible audience.”

