Listen Live
Close
Local

Hoosiers Fall in Regular Season Finale to Ohio State 91-78

Published on March 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLUMBUS, OH.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team trailed by as many as 24 points on their way to a 91-78 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday afternoon at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

After a Conor Enright layup cut the Hoosiers deficit to 28-25, the Buckeyes went on a 22-8 run to end the first half to lead 50-33 at halftime. They pushed the lead to 24 at one point in the second half (69-45). The Hoosiers cut the deficit down to 10 on more than one occasion, but could get no closer than that.

Ohio State made eight of their 11 three-point shots in the first half to and ended up going 11-24 from three-point range (46%) while the Hoosiers only made five of their 18 three-pointers (28%).

Bruce Thornton led the way for Ohio State with 25 points. He became Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer before the end of the first half. John Mobley Jr and Amare Bynum each had 18 points for the Buckeyes to go along with 12 from Devin Royal and 11 from Taison Chatman.

Indiana was paced by Lamar Wilkerson with 18 points. Tucker DeVries scored 17.

Indiana drops to 18-13 overall and finished 9-11 in the Big Ten. They await to see who they will play in the Big Ten Tournament which begins next week in Chicago.

Hoosiers Fall in Regular Season Finale to Ohio State 91-78 was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Close up of a man praying on bible at the window, christian background, devotional concept.
8 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

7 Bible Verses That Honor Women’s History Month

Mike Epps BHM
12 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

8:28
The Nightly Spirit  |  Nia Noelle

Nolan Williams Jr.'s "Just Like Selma" Ignites a Movement for Black History Month's 100th Anniversary

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Community Connection – January 13th, 2026

7:46
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Ricky Dillard Teams Up With Ron Carter for Powerful New Gospel Release

Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Unbothered Barack Obama Shakes Off Trump's 'Clown Show' Ape Video, Attends All-Star Game With Forever FLOTUS & Daughter Sasha

News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Perspective: Without Jesse Jackson, There Is No Barack Obama

Ashes To Victory
Ashes To Victory  |  Praise Indy Staff

Ashes To Victory: 40 Day Spiritual Journey

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After 89-Mile Chase that Ended in Gibson County

Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Voters to Decide on New Bail Rules This November

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close