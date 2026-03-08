COLUMBUS, OH.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team trailed by as many as 24 points on their way to a 91-78 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday afternoon at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

After a Conor Enright layup cut the Hoosiers deficit to 28-25, the Buckeyes went on a 22-8 run to end the first half to lead 50-33 at halftime. They pushed the lead to 24 at one point in the second half (69-45). The Hoosiers cut the deficit down to 10 on more than one occasion, but could get no closer than that.

Ohio State made eight of their 11 three-point shots in the first half to and ended up going 11-24 from three-point range (46%) while the Hoosiers only made five of their 18 three-pointers (28%).

Bruce Thornton led the way for Ohio State with 25 points. He became Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer before the end of the first half. John Mobley Jr and Amare Bynum each had 18 points for the Buckeyes to go along with 12 from Devin Royal and 11 from Taison Chatman.

Indiana was paced by Lamar Wilkerson with 18 points. Tucker DeVries scored 17.



Indiana drops to 18-13 overall and finished 9-11 in the Big Ten. They await to see who they will play in the Big Ten Tournament which begins next week in Chicago.



Hoosiers Fall in Regular Season Finale to Ohio State 91-78 was originally published on wibc.com