Source: National Weather Service in Indianapolis

STATEWIDE — Hoosiers are in for a wild weather ride this week as temperatures swing from early spring warmth to a sharp reality check.

Aaron Updike, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says that after a slightly cooler Sunday, a strong push of southern air will make temperatures rise in early parts of the work week.

“We get some nice strong push of warm air into the region,” Updike says. “So by Monday, the state is looking at highs near 70 and then Tuesday highs in the mid-70s.”

However, that heat comes with a catch, as a potent storm system is expected to move through the state Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Updike warns that the timing and intensity of these storms are still being watched very closely.

“Tuesday, it looks like it would be more in the late afternoon through the evening, potentially into the overnight hours,” Updike says. “Then, on Wednesday looks earlier in the day… with those, there is some potential for severe weather as well.”

Once the rain clears out Wednesday, a cold front will slam into Indiana, dropping temperatures by about 25 degrees and leaving Thursday feeling quite chilly. Updike notes the drop will be a shock to the system, even if it’s technically seasonal.

“Thursday’s highs are going to be in the mid-40s, which is going to feel cold,” he added. “But crazy enough, our average highs this time of year are actually only right around 50, so the state is not far below normal Thursday, even though it’s going to feel much colder.”

The weather should rebound quickly after the front passes, with temperatures climbing back into the mid-50s by Friday.

It’s also Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which is a great time to review your safety plan. Make sure to have food, water, flashlights, batteries, and a first aid kit.

NWS: Warm-Up, Storms, and Cooler Temps was originally published on wibc.com