Listen Live
Close
News

United States, Israel Divided On Iran Oil Depots Strike

According to reports, over 30 oil depots in Iran were struck by Israeli forces, more than officials in the United States expected.

Published on March 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Iran-Tehran-Explosions-March-8

As the situation in Iran continues to unfold, there appears to be an ideological rift between the United States and Israel over the strikes. According to inside sources, the allies are at odds over missile strikes at several oil depots, which could have serious consequences for the Iranian people.

Axios reports that 30 oil depots were struck on Saturday, and Israeli officials did give the United States an advance notice of the attack. However, it appears that Israel’s offensive maneuver has the potential to undermine the quality of life for Iranian civilians, but also impact rising oil prices even further.

The Israeli Defense Force claims that hitting the depots is a necessary part of the strategy and weakens Iranian military actions. Further, it aimed to send the message that Iran should stop striking Israel’s civilian areas.

An unnamed United States official told Axios, “We don’t think it was a good idea,” in connection with the oil depot strikes. In response, an unnamed Israeli official reportedly responded with “WTF.”

“The president doesn’t like the attack. He wants to save the oil. He doesn’t want to burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices,” said one of President Donald Trump’s advisers to the outlet.

The conflict in Iran has raged on for the past 10 days.

Photo; Getty

United States, Israel Divided On Iran Oil Depots Strike was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Close up of a man praying on bible at the window, christian background, devotional concept.
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses That Honor Women’s History Month

Mike Epps BHM
12 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

7:46
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Ricky Dillard Teams Up With Ron Carter for Powerful New Gospel Release

Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Unbothered Barack Obama Shakes Off Trump's 'Clown Show' Ape Video, Attends All-Star Game With Forever FLOTUS & Daughter Sasha

8:28
The Nightly Spirit  |  Nia Noelle

Nolan Williams Jr.'s "Just Like Selma" Ignites a Movement for Black History Month's 100th Anniversary

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

Local  |  John Herrick

FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas

News  |  D.L. Chandler

President Donald Trump Praises Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jabs At Obama

News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Perspective: Without Jesse Jackson, There Is No Barack Obama

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Anoa Changa-Peck

Jesse Jackson’s Campaigns Offer Blueprint For Defeating US Extremism

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close