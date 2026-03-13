Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: March 13th

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Welcome to your daily dose of culture, community, and conversation. We always want to keep you informed about the things that matter most. On the latest “Trending Topics” segment of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, the crew delivered a powerful lineup celebrating Black excellence, trailblazing history, and the music that lifts our spirits. Let us break down the highlights you need to know. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Spotlight on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: A New Chapter for ‘Man on Fire’

First up on the entertainment front, we have to talk about Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stepping into some legendary shoes. He is set to star as John Creasy in Netflix’s upcoming seven-part series adaptation of Man on Fire. We all remember Denzel Washington setting the screen ablaze in the 2004 film. Seeing another brilliant Black actor take on this iconic, brooding role is a major win for inclusive representation. The series drops on April 30th, and watching Abdul-Mateen bring his mysterious energy to the screen is a cultural moment we definitely plan to watch.

Honoring Trailblazer Maria P. Williams: A Legacy in Film and Activism Since we are celebrating Women’s History Month, the show took a beautiful moment to honor Maria P. Williams. Long before powerhouses like Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, and Shonda Rhimes dominated television, Williams paved the way as the first woman of color producer. In 1923, she released The Flames of Wrath, a film featuring a cast and crew of entirely people of color. She was not just a filmmaker; she was a Kansas City teacher, a writer, and a fierce activist. Recognizing her work reminds us of our deep roots in storytelling and the importance of empowering voices in our community.

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Gospel Music That Moves Us: Billboard’s Top Five Countdown

The top five Gospel Billboard airplay songs, keeping us culturally connected to our faith. Jonathan McReynolds and Jamal Roberts took the number one spot with “Steel.” They were joined on the charts by heavy hitters like Tamela Mann, Adiya featuring our very own Erica Campbell, Pastor Mike Jr., and Jermaine Dolly. Supporting gospel music means supporting a core pillar of our shared heritage.

Celebrating Black Excellence in Sports: Record Breakers and Game Changers Griff brought us an update filled with major milestones. Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just broke Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA record by securing his 127th consecutive regular-season game with at least 20 points. We also learned about Kyler Murray making a major move to the Minnesota Vikings, and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra fiercely defending Bam Adebayo’s dominant play. Seeing our athletes break records and command respect gives us so much to celebrate.