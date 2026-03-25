Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: March 25th

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Welcome to your daily dose of culture, community, and conversation. We always want to keep you informed about the things that matter most. On the latest “Trending Topics” segment of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, the crew delivered a segment that brought a perfect mix of corporate accountability, musical nostalgia, and historic Black excellence. Let us dive into the engaging conversations that have our community talking right now. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Delta Air Lines Tells Congress to Wait in Line

Delta Air Lines made a bold move this week by suspending their exclusive airport escort and “red coat” VIP services for members of Congress and their staff. This decision stems directly from the ongoing partial government shutdown affecting the Department of Homeland Security. Delta CEO Ed Bastian made it clear that while politicians drag their feet, everyday workers suffer. Until leaders resolve the shutdown and authorize pay for TSA agents, politicians will lose their special travel perks. They must now navigate the same extra-long security lines at major hubs like Atlanta just like the rest of us. The Capitol desk reservation line remains open, but representatives will receive treatment based solely on their standard flyer status. It serves as a powerful reminder that accountability matters, and nobody deserves VIP treatment while essential workers go without their paychecks.

The Ultimate 90s Queens Hit the Stage Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. We love to celebrate our musical icons, and this summer, the stage belongs to absolute royalty. Salt-N-Pepa, TLC, and En Vogue just announced an epic joint tour spanning the United States and Canada. The journey kicks off on August 15 in Franklin, Tennessee, and wraps up on October 11 in Concord, California. The groups captured everyone’s attention with a brilliant announcement video showing TLC knocking on Salt-N-Pepa’s door, eventually meeting up with En Vogue in the hallway. Thanks to the Black Promoters Collective, we get to see these legendary artists continue to empower audiences and perform their classic hits. This upcoming tour promises a massive cultural celebration, bringing together the brilliant women who provided the soundtrack for a generation.

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Honoring a Trailblazer: The Legacy of Althea Gibsonoard’s Top Five Countdown

March marks International Women’s Month, and today we shine a much-needed spotlight on the legendary Althea Gibson. Long before Serena Williams dominated the courts, Althea paved the way for diverse representation in sports. She stood tall as one of the first Black athletes to shatter the color barrier in international tennis. In 1956, she made history by becoming the first African American to win a Grand Slam title. Her groundbreaking achievements did not stop at the tennis court. During the 1960s, she broke boundaries again as the first Black competitor on the women’s professional golf tour. Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1971, she later served as the Commissioner of Athletics for New Jersey. We celebrate her enduring legacy, which continues to inspire and empower our community today.