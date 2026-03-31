Tamika Catchings Steps Into National Spotlight as WNBA Analyst

Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

The Tamika Catchings USA Network WNBA analyst era is here—and it’s a full-circle moment for one of Indiana’s greatest.

Tamika Catchings, a legend of the Indiana Fever, has officially joined the USA Network WNBA broadcast team as a game analyst. This move is part of a groundbreaking 11-year media rights deal bringing expanded national coverage to women’s basketball, including regular-season games, playoffs, and the WNBA Finals.

A New Chapter in the Game

The Network WNBA analyst role places her alongside respected play-by-play voices Kate Scott and Meghan McPeak, bringing her insight and experience directly to fans across the country.

And it doesn’t stop there.

Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She’ll also reunite with former Tennessee Lady Volunteers teammate Chamique Holdsclaw, who joins the network as a studio analyst. That chemistry? Already built.

From the Court to the Camera

Before stepping into this national spotlight, Catchings sharpened her voice as an analyst with ESPN’s SEC Network. Now, the USA Network WNBA analyst opportunity elevates her platform—allowing her to shape how the game is seen, understood, and celebrated.

Still Rooted in Indiana

Earlier this year, Catchings also rejoined Pacers Sports & Entertainment as an ambassador, supporting business and community initiatives for the Indiana Fever, Indiana Pacers, and Noblesville Boom.

Translation? She’s still pouring into the city that loves her right back.

The Takeaway

The Tamika Catchings USA Network WNBA analyst move is bigger than a career transition—it’s legacy in motion.

Because when you’ve done the work on the court, the next step is making sure the world understands the game through your lens.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Dr. Karri Bryant Says She Blocked Her Husband to Set the Standard

Chilli Speaks Out After Backlash Over Social Media Controversy

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You

Tamika Catchings Steps Into National Spotlight as WNBA Analyst was originally published on wtlcfm.com