The Praise Indy Report: Ashes To Victory

Source: N/A / n/a

We made it five powerful weeks of pressing, praying, sacrificing, and carrying our personal crosses. What a journey it has been. This is not just another week; this is the week of victory.

We’ve walked through the ashes. We’ve endured the tests, shed the tears, and embraced the stretching that came with surrender. It wasn’t easy. There were moments when giving up felt like the better option, when the weight of the process seemed too heavy to carry. But we didn’t quit. Instead, we denied our flesh, leaned deeper into our faith, and continued seeking God with persistence and trust.

And now, everything shifts.

The very cross you carried has produced strength within you. The fire you walked through has refined you and released a new level of power. Every sacrifice you made seen and unseen is preparing to manifest as victory in your life. What felt like loss was actually preparation. What felt like silence was God working behind the scenes.

Love all news? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This moment is more than the end of a fast or a season of discipline. It is the beginning of breakthrough. Chains are breaking. Doors are opening. Clarity is coming. God is about to reveal exactly why you had to endure every step of the journey.

So, take a moment and give God praise not just for what He’s done, but for what’s about to happen. Stand firm in the confidence that victory belongs to you.

We didn’t just go through the ashes we came out stronger, wiser, and victorious. And this is only the beginning.