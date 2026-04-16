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Mt. Carmel Church 4th Annual MEGA Juneteenth Celebration

Published on April 16, 2026

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Lamar Juneteenth Flyer
Source: Lamar Juneteenth Flyer / Lamar Juneteenth Flyer

There’s something special about the way we come together as a community and this year, Juneteenth is giving us another reason to show up, show out, and celebrate freedom the right way.

On June 20th, Mt. Carmel Church is bringing the community together for a Juneteenth event that’s more than just a gathering it’s a whole experience. And if you’ve ever been to one of their events, then you already know… it’s going to be love, great music, laughter, food, and good energy all in one place.

Juneteenth isn’t just a date it’s a reminder. A reminder of freedom, strength, and how far we’ve come as a people. And events like this give us a chance to celebrate that history while also creating new memories with family, friends, and the next generation.

Mt. Carmel’s Juneteenth is a time! From the kid’s zone, vendors, food trucks, live gospel music, fellowship, and just straight up fun. Being at this event you are reminded of the beauty in the freedom we have both naturally and in Christ. You can expect a vibe that feels like home, music that moves your spirit, food that feeds your soul, and a community that feels like family. It’s that perfect mix of education and celebration, where you can learn something, feel something, and still have a good time.

Sometimes we get so caught up in life that we forget to pause and just be present. Events like this remind us to step outside, connect, and pour back into each other. Whether you’re pulling up with your crew, bringing the kids, or just sliding through to catch the vibe, there’s something for everybody.

At the end of the day, Juneteenth is about freedom but it’s also about unity. And Mt. Carmel is making sure we don’t just remember the history… we live it, celebrate it, and pass it on.

Saturday June 20th 12-5 pm at Mt. Carmel Church 9610 E. 42nd Street

Click Here For More Information

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