Clarence Thomas Thinks Progressives Are Destroying America…While Conservatives Destroy America

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Right now, citizens across the U.S. and the globe are witnessing, in real time, the extreme negative effects of giving far-right conservatism virtually absolute power in the U.S. We are watching an administration full of underqualified white nationalists — who regularly play to right-wing extremists and use extremist ideology to create executive policy — turn the U.S. into a pariah and laughing stock, earning us the ire of our enemies and allies alike.

Conservative leaders in the U.S. are aiding Israel in wreaking havoc in the Middle East without a discernible cause or a plausible exit plan. A Republican-dominated federal government has now overseen two government shutdowns within the last year, the GOP has been useless in stopping President Donald Trump from trampling all over congressional authority, and Trump’s hairbrained policies are pushing us further towards economic collapse. Meanwhile, the MAGA messiah demonstrates every day, with every fresh social media post and public appearance, that he has completely lost touch with any semblance of reality.

Anyway, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas thinks progressivism is America’s greatest threat because, well — of course he does.

“Progressivism seeks to replace the basic premises of the Declaration of Independence and hence our form of government,” Thomas said Wednesday, during a televised speech at the University of Texas Austin Law School meant to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

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Thomas’ speech was as boring as any speech will be when it’s delivered by a less excitable version of Stephen from Django Unchained. He babbled on about how a spirit of “cynicism, rejection, hostility and animus” toward America has taken hold of Americans, and about how the values enshrined in the Declaration of Independence have “fallen out of favor” among the populace, a condition he blamed on “intellectuals” without any sense of irony whatsoever.

And, of course, no Thomas speech would be complete without Live-Action Uncle Ruckus indicating that he has completely forgotten that he is a Black man by insisting that it’s a new phenomenon that many people no longer believe “all men are created equal” and deserving of “unalienable rights.” Like — sir, you were alive during Jim Crow.

If Thomas — the Black man who literally expressed that he wanted to throw SCOTUS’ Brown v. Board of Education decision out with Roe v Wade — were alive when the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, he would likely have been an enslaved person, who was forbidden to learn how to even read the document for himself. If Clarence were alive to hear Fredrick Douglass famously ask, “What, to the slave, is the Fourth of July?” he would have responded, “Negro, you’re lucky the generous white man is letting us breathe up all of his free air!”

Also, I’m pretty sure he thinks the Declaration was signed by Red, White and Blue Jesus.

“[Progressivism] holds that our rights and our dignities come not from God, but from government,” Thomas said. “It requires of the people a subservience and weakness incompatible with a constitution premised on the transcendent origin of our rights.”

Thomas seems to be really upset that progressives believe our laws and Constitution come from the government, not God, just because it’s indisputably true that our laws and Constitution came from the government, not God.

The founding fathers, the drafters and signers of the U.S. Constitution, were human beings, not deities. They put ink to paper when they wrote out their collective vision of the United States of America; it wasn’t delivered to us via holy tablet after some guy spoke to a burning bush about it.

Just because our current president gets a kick out of depicting himself as Jesus and thinks he’s holier than the Pope, it doesn’t mean there’s anything godly about what conservatism contributes to society.

Thomas thinks progressives are dooming America because we won’t share in his delusion, jingoism and wannabe-white nationalism, and he’s spreading his right-wing propagandist gospel to the MAGA cult while the rest of us watch the world burn to the whims of conservative morons.

Who does Thomas really think he’s fooling?

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Clarence Thomas Thinks Progressives Are Destroying America…While Conservatives Destroy America was originally published on newsone.com