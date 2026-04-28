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Don’t Rush The Process | Faith Walk

Don’t Rush The Process | Faith Walk

Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk urges you to stop rushing results and start training now for the future God is preparing.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Preparing Your Body And Your Future

In this “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica talks about getting ready for her wedding and, more importantly, for her future. She shares that she is training and working out because she wants the body she has now to still serve her well at 70. Recently, she saw several health influencers in their 60s and 70s who look amazing. However, they all said the same thing: they started taking their health seriously in their 40s and 50s. That woke her up and made her ask how she is preparing for the years ahead.

Training Your Spirit Like You Train Your Body

Erica also explains that she went back to school and is studying Christology in an online program. The work is not easy, and the information is fresh and deep. So she takes her time, letting truth sink into her soul before she tries to repeat it. In the same way, she says, believers must train spiritually for the next five, ten, or even fifteen years. You cannot just say you want the next level and then refuse to prepare your mind and heart.

Be Patient During The Building Season

Erica admits that many of us want fast results. For example, we work out for three weeks and then quit because we do not see change. Instead, she urges listeners to be patient during training and building seasons. Things grow over time, not overnight. Yes, God can turn things around quickly, and sometimes He does. Even so, most blessings still unfold slowly. Because of that, she encourages everyone to prepare their minds for the time and building it will take to reach the next level in career, marriage, and spiritual life.

Don’t Let Delay Steal Your Hope

To drive it home, Erica uses her own story. She started singing at five years old. Even so, she says she would not have been ready for her current career at fifteen. Her heart breaks for people who blow up young and then feel like their best days are already behind them. They spend life chasing what they did as kids. Erica refuses to compete with “young Erica” or “young Mary Mary.” Instead, she looks forward to what is next and focuses on being prepared when new doors open.

Do Your Part While You Wait

Erica closes by reminding listeners that God will do His part, and the enemy will do his. Therefore, believers must do their part too. Study God’s Word and watch how He moves in Scripture. That way, you do not fall apart when “the devil keeps deviling.” Be faithful, be patient, and speak the language of heaven while you wait. Say what God has said to you, for you, and about you. She declares that it is never too late for God to work a miracle, and she wants you to truly believe that.

Don’t Rush The Process | Faith Walk was originally published on getuperica.com

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