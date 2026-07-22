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Indy Woman Sentenced for Threatening Rep. Nancy Mace

An Indianapolis woman is heading to federal prison for threatening to kill a U.S. Representative, according to attorneys.

Published on July 22, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is heading to federal prison for threatening to kill a U.S. Representative.

A judge recently sentenced 28-year-old Shayla Addison to more than two years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release. She pleaded guilty to influencing a federal official by threat.

Court documents say Addison sent texts to South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace’s campaign phone in January 2025. She told her to come outside and threatened to kill her.

Investigators say Addison also emailed threats to the representative and posted threatening comments on her Instagram page. Federal prosecutors say Addison wanted to retaliate against the representative over her work in Congress.

Court records show Addison has a history of similar crimes. She holds past convictions for intimidation and invasion of privacy in three separate cases.

“Threats of violence against elected officials are serious federal crimes that will not be tolerated,” FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy O’Malley said. “The FBI remains committed to protecting those who serve our communities and investigating individuals who use threats, intimidation, or violence in an attempt to interfere with the work of public officials. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

Indy Woman Sentenced for Threatening Rep. Nancy Mace was originally published on wibc.com

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