To say Mary Mary is having a great 2022 would be an extreme understatement. Whether killing it collectively or doing great things on respective solo fronts, sisters Tina Campbell and our head honcho Erica Campbell have spent the past year staying extra busy with new music and other fruitful ventures.

In regards to the former, you can hear the ladies together again on Adam Blackstone’s GRAMMY-nominated album, Legacy, via the standout track “Biggest, Greatest Thing.” They all came together to bless gospel fans last night (Dec 8) during a live performance of the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Looking and sounding as beautiful as ever, Mary Mary gave such conviction to the live performance of “Biggest, Greatest Thing.” As many fans already know, the uplifting jingle is a testament to having blind faith in God and understanding His greatness even without seeing Him physically. “He’s the biggest, greatest thing…the biggest, greatest thing I’ve never seen,” the singing sisters croon on the chorus, adding with blaring confidence, “I know one day I’ll see His face / Man, then I can’t wait!”

The performance was highlighted even further by a mashup alongside Inayah and The BBE Big Band, which features The Roots’ members Black Thought and Questlove. The overall set was filled with the Holy Spirit for sure, and easily helped cap off one great year for all parties involved.

Watch below to see Adam Blackstone bring together Mary Mary, Inayah and The BBE Big Band for a special performance of “Biggest, Greatest Thing” and “Legacy.” Be sure to stream the album Legacy as well, in addition to Tina Campbell’s new Christmas album with husband Teddy Campbell titled Christmas At Our House:

Mary Mary Join Adam Blackstone, Inayah And The Roots On ‘The Tonight Show’ was originally published on getuperica.com