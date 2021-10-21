Fall 2021 Networking Event Tomorrow Friday, October 22, from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

“The 2021 timely program theme for this year’s community-wide event is “EXPLORING DISPARITIES WITH LOCAL INITIATIVES TO OBTAIN RACIAL EQUITY AND EMPOWERMENT”. An outstanding and informed panel of local business and organizational leaders will address this important current topic in-depth with meaning and substance to a concerned and diverse audience. Also, the program will include an inspirational presentation with the audience’s interaction, great music and food and several opportunities to engage in effective networking.