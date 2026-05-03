Released via Blacksmoke Music Worldwide, the single features Nashville-based choir Nate Bean and 4-Given, whose dynamic vocals bring added depth and energy to the track.

The track was born organically following a live performance, when Pugh fed off the audience’s energy and created a spontaneous call-and-response moment that quickly took on a life of its own.

Listen to Send your rain here.

The Masterful Earnest Pugh Releases

“SEND YOUR RAIN” Single

Featuring Nate Bean and 4-Given

Earnest Pugh Releases “SEND YOUR RAIN”

Single, A Remix Of His Hit “Rain On Us”

Emmy Award-winning artist Earnest Pugh continues to solidify his legacy as one of gospel music’s most powerful voices. The 2025 Stellar Award-winning vocalist for his album WORTHY IS THE LAMB (Live) is known for his remarkable five-octave range, multiple Dove Award nominations, and five #1 Billboard-charting singles across a catalog of 13 albums.

Pugh returns with his latest single, “Send Your Rain,” a high-energy continuation and remix of his fan-favorite hit “Rain On Us.” The track was born organically following a live performance, when Pugh fed off the audience’s energy and created a spontaneous call-and-response moment that quickly took on a life of its own.

“Send Your Rain” serves as both a heartfelt prayer and a cry for renewal—calling on God to bring restoration during life’s most challenging seasons. Pugh describes the song as an anthem for those feeling broken, depleted, or stuck, reminding listeners of the power of faith, hope, and divine intervention.

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Released via Blacksmoke Music Worldwide, the single features Nashville-based choir Nate Bean and 4-Given, whose dynamic vocals bring added depth and energy to the track.

Widely known as “Gospel’s Leading Man,” Pugh’s career includes beloved hits like “I Need Your Glory” and “Your Glory-2 C U,” along with recognition from BMI for his impact on gospel radio.

As he celebrates two decades in music, Pugh will mark the 20th anniversary of his debut album A Worshipper’s Perspective with a special live concert on July 3 at Christ Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis. The event will feature performances by Lena Byrd Miles, Lillian Lloyd, LeJuene Thompson, K. Will & Again I Say Rejoice, and Vincent Tharpe & Kenosis.

Listen to Send Your Rain here