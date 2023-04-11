Artificial intelligence or AI has been growing expeditiously in the last 4-5 years and ChatGPT is one of the latest software’s that has taken the limelight. ChatGPT is known for its greatness. It can write music, create reports on any and every subject, write code, explain things, lay out a business plan, and even write a religious sermon.
Pastors and Rabbis are shocked by how this artificial intelligence can create something that we claim to be truly human and unique. In the past, religious sermons have always been written by one who felt a “calling”. Pastors, Rabbis, and other religious figures have used their religious text, life experiences, general knowledge, and God to craft their sermons. However, seeing a computer spit out similar works in seconds, left many not knowing how to feel.
In December 2022, Rabbi Joshua Franklin delivered a sermon to a crowd using ChatGPT. He received the same applause and reaction as if he created the sermon himself. “You’re clapping, but I’m terrified”, he said to the crowd after stating his source.
ChatGPT is currently being studied by many in various different ways. Using it to draft a religious sermon might be against some morals, but hey, at least you know the tool is there to help.
So what do you think about using artificial intelligence to create something that many feel, requires a human touch?
- ChatGPT Can Write A Religious Sermon; Sparking Controversy Amongst Religious Leaders
- The Impact Of Words On Your Success | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Urban Cares for St. Jude Kids raises more than $1.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- Need To Pay The IRS? Financial Expert Anthony O’Neal Gives Some Tips
- The Power Of Winning | Dr. Willie Jolley
- Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night
- Legendary Gospel Music Conductor/Producer Revives Gospel Icon Edwin Hawkins; Music & Arts Seminar As Music + Arts Global April 27-29, 2023, at Gaumont State Theatre in London, England
- Investigative Report Accuses Clarence Thomas Of Illegally Accepting Luxury Gifts From Billionaire GOP Donor
- 5 Tips To Avoid Toxic Relationships With A Narcissist
- Chloe Bailey Talks New Film ‘Praise This’ And Why It’s A Real Gospel Film…Even With Druski!
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Beging Gay!
-
Joyce Meyer Ministries Denies Any Responsibility in Former Employee's Murder of Family
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
New Horizons Church 🕊 Good Friday Service *LIVE Broadcast
-
Community Connection Thursday March 30th 2023
-
Community Connection Monday March 27th 2023