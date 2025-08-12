The Group Fire Brings Uplifting Energy with New Single “I Can Count On You”

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / other

Gospel powerhouse The Group Fire is back with a new single that’s already lighting up the airwaves and the hearts of listeners. The five-member group — Terrell, Juwan, Justin, Al, and Tajon — recently joined Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings to debut I Can Count On You, a track that blends their signature energy with a timeless message about faith and perseverance.

Terrell introduced the song by grounding it in scripture. Quoting Psalm 46:1, he reminded listeners that God is “our refuge, our strength, and a very present help in the time of trouble.” He added, “Sometimes family and friends don’t always come through. Late in the midnight hour, you need somebody you can count on, and that’s Jesus Christ. This song is a reminder that whatever you’re going through, you’re not alone.”

The single’s upbeat, vintage-inspired feel is a nod to the group’s versatility. While The Group Fire can deliver urban contemporary gospel, they also know how to tap into that classic quartet sound. “Jesus is the only one you can really count on,” one member added. “You can’t always count on mom or dad, but you can always count on Him.”

Erica Campbell praised the music video for I Can Count On You, noting the fun energy and basketball jersey theme that reminded her of New Edition’s Count Me Out era. The group laughed in agreement, embracing the comparison.

Beyond their new single, The Group Fire has more reasons to celebrate — they’ve been nominated for three Stellar Awards this year and will be performing during the preshow. They expressed gratitude to Don Jackson, the Stellar Awards team, radio DJs, and their supporters. “We can’t wait,” they said. “It’s going to be packed with a lot of things, and we hope to see everyone there.”

Their sound and style have drawn comparisons to gospel greats like The Winans and Commission — an honor they don’t take lightly. “These are the people who paved the way for us,” said Al. “We try to bring that same spirit when we perform or worship.”

As for what’s next, fans can expect more than just this single. While the group plans to keep dropping new tracks to keep things fresh, they confirmed a full album is in the works for next year. “We’re super excited about the material God has given us,” they said. “It’s all about honoring Him and giving credit where it’s due.”

Erica closed the segment by encouraging listeners to make it a “Group Fire weekend,” streaming I Can Count On You along with their other hits. With their infectious energy, deep-rooted message, and strong faith, The Group Fire is proving once again why they’re one of gospel music’s most exciting acts.

