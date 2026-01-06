Anthony Brown Talks New Song “Up, Up, Up” & Honoring Richard Smallwood

Smallwood was a mentor who encouraged excellence, integrity, and purpose in Brown's music and ministry.

Gospel artist Anthony Brown joined Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings for a heartfelt conversation honoring the life and legacy of Richard Smallwood, one of gospel music’s most influential composers and arrangers. The discussion came during a moment of collective mourning and reflection, as artists across generations continue to celebrate Smallwood’s immeasurable impact on sacred music.

Brown, an award-winning singer and songwriter, shared that his connection to Smallwood began years ago through the late gospel icon Morett Brown-Clark, who played a key role in shaping his early career. Through her, Brown was introduced to Smallwood, a meeting he described as unforgettable. For Brown, encountering Smallwood felt like standing before a living legend whose musical brilliance and spiritual depth had already shaped the sound of modern gospel.

More than just a musical hero, Smallwood became a mentor and personal supporter in Brown’s life. Brown revealed that Smallwood often encouraged him and even referred to him as one of his protégés, an honor that deeply influenced how Brown approaches both music and ministry. That affirmation pushed Brown to strive for excellence, integrity, and purpose in every note he shares with the world.

When asked about the lessons Smallwood left behind, Brown reflected on one piece of wisdom that continues to guide him today: never allow the business of gospel music to overshadow the mission. At the time, Brown admitted he didn’t fully grasp the weight of that advice. Years later, with experience in the industry, he now understands how easily commercial pressures can distract artists from their God-given calling. Smallwood, he said, was unwavering in his belief that ministry must always come before industry.

Choosing a favorite Richard Smallwood song proved nearly impossible for Brown, but one moment stood out as transformative. He recalled the groundbreaking release of Total Praise and the bold orchestration that accompanied it. While studying classical music at Morgan State University, Brown saw in that work a powerful confirmation that high-level artistry, classical influence, and deep spirituality could coexist in gospel music. That realization expanded his vision of what gospel could be and opened doors for creative freedom within sacred spaces.

Beyond the music, Brown spoke fondly of Smallwood’s personality. Despite his legendary status, Smallwood was humble, warm, and genuinely funny. He loved deeply, laughed easily, and embraced people as people, not fans or followers. Brown emphasized that seeing such giants up close reminds us that even the most revered figures are human, approachable, and capable of deep connection.

As the interview closed, Campbell thanked Brown for sharing such personal memories, encouraging listeners to revisit both Smallwood’s catalog and Brown’s own music. The moment served as a reminder that while Richard Smallwood’s voice may be gone, his influence continues to live on through the artists he inspired and the music that still lifts hearts around the world.

