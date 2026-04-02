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Sam’s Club Membership Fees Are Increasing: Here’s What You N...

Sam’s Club Membership Fees Are Increasing: Here’s What You Need to Know

Sam’s Club, the membership-only retailer owned by Walmart, has announced a hike in its annual membership fees starting May 1, 2026.

Published on April 2, 2026

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Walmart's Membership Chain Warehouse Sam's Club
Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Sam’s Club Membership Fees Are Increasing: Here’s What You Need to Know

Sam’s Club, the membership-only retailer owned by Walmart, has announced a hike in its annual membership fees starting May 1, 2026.

The increase will affect both Club and Plus memberships, with fees rising by $10.

Club memberships will now cost $60 annually (up from $50), while Plus memberships will increase to $120 (up from $110).

The company stated that the adjustment is aimed at enhancing the shopping experience, including expanded in-club hours, curbside pickup, and improved delivery options.

Additionally, Plus members will now be able to earn up to $750 annually in Sam’s Cash rewards, an increase from the previous $500 cap.

Current members won’t see the new fees until their next billing cycle, and those who join before May 1 can lock in the current rates for another year.

This marks the first fee increase since October 2022, when prices were last raised after nearly a decade of stability.

The change comes amid broader economic challenges, including rising oil prices and inflation, but Sam’s Club remains committed to delivering value and innovation to its members.

Sam’s Club Membership Fees Are Increasing: Here’s What You Need to Know was originally published on wibc.com

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