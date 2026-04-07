Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Family, we are seeing something major happen in the media world that really highlights the power of our voices. BET just announced the launch of the BET Creator Studio, and this is a move that is all about ownership and amplification.

The BET Creator Studio is a brand new digital first platform designed to be a creative engine for Black storytellers. It is a space where both emerging and established creators can come to pair their vision with the massive distribution power and infrastructure of the BET brand. We are talking about everything from podcasts and digital series to short form content and social campaigns.

What makes this even more exciting is the flagship series leading the charge. Media entrepreneur Jason Lee is joining forces with the studio for the premiere of The Jason Lee Show on Wednesday, April 8. This weekly series will give audiences a look at Lee’s day to day life alongside the deep celebrity conversations he is known for. It is about pulling back the curtain on the stories and people who are actually driving the culture forward.+1

Orchid Richardson, the SVP of digital and social at BET, put it best when she said that Black creators have always driven the culture, but now they are getting the infrastructure to actually own it. That is the kind of progress we love to see. It is about meeting the audience where they are and ensuring our stories are told with the scale and respect they deserve.

If you are a creator looking to get involved, the studio is already looking for talent to join the movement. This is a big win for the community and a reminder that when we have the right resources behind us, there is no limit to the influence we can build. Watch out for the premiere on BET.com and YouTube to see how this new chapter begins.

BET Launching Creator Studio Hosted Jason Lee was originally published on praisedc.com