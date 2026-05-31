Kelontae Gavin's viral rendition of 'At the Meeting' showcases his traditional gospel roots.

Gavin partners again with Tyscot Records, the label that launched his career in 2016.

The reunion celebrates Tyscot's 50th anniversary and Gavin's decade-long journey in gospel music.

GOSPEL MUSIC WONDER

KELONTAE GAVIN

SCORES A VIRAL SMASH AND

RETURNS TO TYSCOT RECORDS

Gospel music sensation Kelontae Gavin is enjoying a breakout spring season as an impromptu live performance of a classic quartet tune has turned into a massive viral success.

The dynamic young vocalist has captured social media attention with his spirited rendition of “At the Meeting,” which has amassed more than 110 million views on TikTok over the last few months. Following the overwhelming response online, Gavin and producer Desmin Gore quickly entered the studio to record an official version of the song, now available on all digital music platforms through Kelontae Gavin Enterprise, Inc. and Tyscot Records.

Originally popularized by legendary quartet groups such as The Sensational Nightingales during the 1960s, “At the Meeting” showcases Gavin embracing his traditional gospel roots while introducing the timeless sound to a new generation of listeners.

“I had just ministered and said something like, ‘I done talked too long,’ and then I remembered this old quartet song I heard in Charleston and started singing it,” Gavin shared. “People started posting clips online, and it just took off. It’s a low country banger.”

The viral trend quickly spread across social media, with fans using the song while posting church outfit videos and inspirational content online.

“I’m excited that this is the first traditional sounding single I’ve ever released because it represents my roots and my home,” Gavin added. “I’m known for contemporary gospel, so it’s exciting to introduce this style of music to the airwaves.”

“At the Meeting” also marks Gavin’s first release since reuniting with Tyscot Records, the legendary gospel label where his career first began in 2016. As a teenager, Gavin quickly became one of gospel music’s most talked-about young artists, earning widespread acclaim for songs like “No Ordinary Worship” and his powerful rendition of Rev. James Cleveland’s “Peace Be Still,” both of which generated millions of streams.

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After completing a five-year recording agreement with RCA Inspiration, Gavin launched his own label and chose to partner once again with Tyscot Records for this new chapter in his career.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Kelontae as he continues to create music that is soul-stirring and life-changing,” said Tyscot Records President Bryant Scott. “Kelontae started his career at Tyscot, and it is wonderful to welcome him back home.”

Gavin says the reunion feels especially meaningful as Tyscot celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, while also marking nearly a decade since his debut signing with the label.

“It’s an honor to be a part of such a historic and iconic company in the church community,” Gavin said. “I’m excited that we can work together again to create impactful kingdom music that inspires and transforms lives. This is going to be an amazing journey for years to come.”

Here’s the song “At the Meeting by Kelontae Gavin