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There's More to Wealth Than You Think | Dr. Willie Jolley

There's More to Wealth Than You Think | Dr. Willie Jolley

Discover the surprising secrets to living a truly wealthy life, as motivational expert Dr. Willie Jolley shares his insights beyond the financial realm.

Published on August 3, 2026
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There’s More to Wealth Than You Think

This message is taken from Dr. Willie Jolley’s book, Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better. Dr. Willie Jolley says that wealth is more than many people think it is.

When Dr. Willie Jolley speaks about wealth, he is talking about more than dollars and cents. Wealth includes health, relationships, reputation, faith, and the knowledge and skills a person possesses that others are willing to pay for.

Maybe there are great recipes in your mind. Maybe you are an expert at organizing, logistics, technology, or solving complex problems. Those talents are part of your intellectual capital, and they can become powerful tools for creating long term wealth.

Yes, money is important. It is important. But money is not the only measurement of a wealthy life.

Put God first. Take care of your health. Build great relationships. Surround yourself with good friends. When those things are present, a person is truly wealthy and blessed. Make a commitment to build wealth in every area of life.

Scripture says, “Seek ye first the kingdom, and all things shall be added unto you.” Amen. 

How To Find Dr. Willie Jolley

Go to winwithwilly.com, winwithwilly.com, for ideas to help you grow yourself and grow your wealth. Then share this video with everybody you know.

And remember to make the most of each and every minute, every minute, because your best is still yet to come. Have a great day. Make it a great day. God bless you.

There's More to Wealth Than You Think | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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