As we step into 2025, several beloved celebrities are marking a major milestone—turning 50! From musicians to actors, these stars have not only captured our hearts over the years but also continue to influence the entertainment world. Get ready to celebrate the legendary figures reaching this iconic age and discover how they’ve stayed relevant while thriving in their careers.

Here’s a list of celebrities who are turning 50 this year and still shining bright!

Celebs Who Turn 50 This Year was originally published on b1057.com

1. Bradley Cooper – January 5, 1975 Bradley Cooper was born on January 5, 1975, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He’s known for his roles in “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Sniper,” and “A Star is Born.” Cooper is an accomplished actor, director, and producer, earning multiple Academy Award nominations for his work.

2. Drew Barrymore – February 22, 1975 Drew Barrymore was born on February 22, 1975, in Culver City, California. She comes from the famous Barrymore acting family and rose to fame as a child star in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” Barrymore has since had a successful career in film and TV, including her own talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

3. Eva Longoria – March 15, 1975 Eva Longoria was born on March 15, 1975, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She rose to fame for her role in “Desperate Housewives” and has since worked as an actress, producer, and director. Longoria is also an advocate for Latino rights and social causes, founding the Eva Longoria Foundation to support education for Latino children.

4. Pedro Pascal – April 2, 1975 Source:Getty Pedro Pascal was born on April 2, 1975, in Santiago, Chile. Known for roles in “Game of Thrones,” “Narcos,” and “The Mandalorian,” he has also starred in films like “Wonder Woman 1984” and “The Last of Us.” Pascal is admired for his charisma, versatility, and down-to-earth personality.

5. David Beckham – May 2, 1975 David Beckham was born on May 2, 1975, in London, England. He’s a retired professional soccer player, known for his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and the England national team. Beckham is also a philanthropist and a global style icon, with successful business ventures and a long-standing career in sports media.

6. Enrique Iglesias – May 8, 1975 Enrique Iglesias was born on May 8, 1975, in Madrid, Spain. He’s a globally renowned singer and songwriter, known for hits like “Bailando,” “Hero,” and “I Like It.” Iglesias has sold over 180 million records and has won numerous awards, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists.

7. Angelina Jolie – June 4, 1975 Angelina Jolie was born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California. She’s a renowned actress, director, and humanitarian, known for films like “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and “Maleficent.” Jolie is also celebrated for her humanitarian work, serving as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and later a Special Envoy.

8. 50 Cent – July 6, 1975 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, was born on July 6, 1975, in Queens, New York. He gained fame with his debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” and hit singles like “In Da Club.” 50 Cent has also had a successful career in acting and producing, notably for the TV series “Power.”

9. Charlize Theron was born on August 7, 1975 Charlize Theron was born on August 7, 1975, in Benoni, South Africa. She is an Academy Award-winning actress known for her roles in “Monster,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and “The Italian Job.” Theron is also a producer and philanthropist, founding the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project to support African youth.

10. Mark Ronson – September 4, 1975 Source:Getty Mark Ronson was born on September 4, 1975, in London, England. He’s a Grammy-winning music producer, DJ, and songwriter, known for hits like “Uptown Funk” and collaborations with artists like Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars. Ronson is celebrated for his unique sound and influential contributions to the music industry.